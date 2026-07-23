Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $251.4940 million for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.05 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $71.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 5,217 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $234,138.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,106 shares in the company, valued at $588,197.28. The trade was a 28.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Doogue sold 30,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $1,421,103.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,939,602.31. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,607 shares of company stock worth $3,213,714. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14,844.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12,315.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

Further Reading

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