Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Quantum eMotion (NYSEAMERICAN:QNC)

Get Quantum eMotion alerts: Sign Up

Quantum eMotion Trading Up 1.9%

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares ofin a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners' price target points to a potential upside of 82.35% from the company's current price.

NYSEAMERICAN:QNC opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of -11.34. Quantum eMotion has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Inc is dedicated to developing of a new generation of quantum-safe encryption for the quantum computing age. It is a developer of a new generation of cryptographic solutions under the acquisition of licenses. It allows clients and partners to develop secure quantum-safe encryption that can protect anything from consumer and enterprise devices like mobile phones, computers, the Internet of Things, and networking equipment to demanding cloud-based applications, servers, and military devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quantum eMotion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantum eMotion wasn't on the list.

While Quantum eMotion currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here