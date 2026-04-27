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Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Quantum eMotion (NYSEAMERICAN:QNC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Quantum eMotion with a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target, implying about an 82.35% upside from the current price.
  • Quantum eMotion (QNC) opened at $2.74 with a market cap of $556.95M, a negative P/E of -63.77, a beta of -11.34, and a 52‑week range of $0.37 to $4.56, indicating significant volatility.
  • Quantum eMotion develops quantum-safe encryption solutions aimed at protecting consumer and enterprise devices, IoT, cloud applications, servers, and military equipment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quantum eMotion.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Quantum eMotion (NYSEAMERICAN:QNC - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners' price target points to a potential upside of 82.35% from the company's current price.

Quantum eMotion Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:QNC opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of -11.34. Quantum eMotion has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

About Quantum eMotion

(Get Free Report)

Quantum eMotion Inc is dedicated to developing of a new generation of quantum-safe encryption for the quantum computing age. It is a developer of a new generation of cryptographic solutions under the acquisition of licenses. It allows clients and partners to develop secure quantum-safe encryption that can protect anything from consumer and enterprise devices like mobile phones, computers, the Internet of Things, and networking equipment to demanding cloud-based applications, servers, and military devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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