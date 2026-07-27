Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

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Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. 496,100 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.45.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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