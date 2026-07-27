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Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Alliance Resource Partners logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Alliance Resource Partners reported quarterly EPS of $0.61, falling $0.05 short of the $0.66 consensus estimate. Revenue totaled $551.56 million, slightly below analyst expectations of $554.30 million.
  • The stock opened at $24.71 and has traded between $22.20 and $29.45 over the past year. The company reported an 11.35% net margin and 16.87% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00, despite one downgrade to “Hold.” Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $551.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.30 million.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARLP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company's stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Read More

Earnings History for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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