AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6,487.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,201,054 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 1,182,821 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,213 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 163,009 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

Further Reading

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