Allianz FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Allianz's current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

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Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Allianz had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALIZY. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allianz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allianz

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Allianz has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz's operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

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