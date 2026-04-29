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Allianz FY2027 EPS Forecast Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Allianz logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for Allianz to $3.81 (from $3.77), which is above the MarketBeat consensus of $3.63.
  • Allianz recently beat quarterly EPS with $0.83 versus a $0.74 consensus, reporting $33.04 billion in revenue, a 17.5% ROE and a 5.8% net margin.
  • The analyst mix is mixed — Goldman Sachs upgraded to Buy while the consensus remains Hold — and shares trade around $45.78 with a PE of 14.58.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Allianz's current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Allianz had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion for the quarter.

ALIZY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allianz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALIZY

Allianz Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ALIZY opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. Allianz has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz's operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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