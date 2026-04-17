Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Allied Properties has an average analyst recommendation of Hold from eight brokerages (seven holds, one buy) with an average 12‑month price target of C$13.34.
  • Several firms recently cut targets and maintained or set hold ratings — Scotiabank to C$10.75, TD Securities to C$10.00, and Desjardins to C$9.50 (upgraded from sell to hold).
  • Shares traded near C$11.01 (market cap C$2.16B), but the company reported a C($7.93) quarterly EPS, negative ROE (-8.01%) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.45), signaling operating and financial pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$22.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.24.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines