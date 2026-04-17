Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

Get AP.UN alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$22.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.24.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here