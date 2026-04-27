Allison Transmission (ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $1.3788 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $135.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $136.94.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313,661 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $324,407,000 after purchasing an additional 466,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,316,240 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $226,879,000 after purchasing an additional 277,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4,032.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151,871 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $210,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $181,741,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $156,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.13.

View Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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