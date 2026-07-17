Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.17.

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Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ALSN traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $114.16. 192,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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