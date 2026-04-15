Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $1.90. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.0850, with a volume of 57,435,421 shares changing hands.

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Trending Headlines about Allogene Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Allogene Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Interim ALPHA3 trial readout showed strong MRD clearance (58.3% with cema‑cel vs. 16.7% observation), a clinical signal that lifted sentiment around the company’s first‑line LBCL program. ALPHA3 interim results

Interim ALPHA3 trial readout showed strong MRD clearance (58.3% with cema‑cel vs. 16.7% observation), a clinical signal that lifted sentiment around the company’s first‑line LBCL program. Positive Sentiment: Preclinical data for ALLO‑329 published in Nature Communications supports the company’s autoimmune pipeline expansion and longer‑term R&D story. Nature Communications publication

Preclinical data for ALLO‑329 published in Nature Communications supports the company’s autoimmune pipeline expansion and longer‑term R&D story. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price target raises (including Jefferies to strong‑buy and higher targets from Baird, Citizens/JMP and others) are boosting expectations for upside. Analyst coverage/Jefferies upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades/price target raises (including Jefferies to strong‑buy and higher targets from Baird, Citizens/JMP and others) are boosting expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call‑option activity was also reported, indicating some speculative bullish positioning by traders. High call option volume

Unusually high call‑option activity was also reported, indicating some speculative bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Volume and volatility are elevated as news flow and the offering process concentrate trading; this can amplify intraday moves without changing fundamentals immediately.

Volume and volatility are elevated as news flow and the offering process concentrate trading; this can amplify intraday moves without changing fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Allogene priced an underwritten public offering of 87.5M shares at $2.00 per share (gross proceeds ~$175M) with a 30‑day option to add shares — a sizeable dilutive raise that is pressuring the share price. Public offering priced

Allogene priced an underwritten public offering of 87.5M shares at $2.00 per share (gross proceeds ~$175M) with a 30‑day option to add shares — a sizeable dilutive raise that is pressuring the share price. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying was recorded (4,437 puts traded, ~356% above typical daily put volume), signaling hedging or outright bearish bets by some options traders.

Unusual put buying was recorded (4,437 puts traded, ~356% above typical daily put volume), signaling hedging or outright bearish bets by some options traders. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosures and data aggregators note consistent insider selling and mixed institutional flows, which can weigh on investor confidence amid a fresh equity raise. Quiver summary (offering & insider notes)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $1.60 to $3.85 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $1.60 to $3.85 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $40,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 564,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,308.48. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $63,189.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 581,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,028,663.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 278,452 shares of company stock valued at $534,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company's stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company's pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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