Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $242.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock's previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.95.

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Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $251.63 on Wednesday. Allstate has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $257.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 72.3% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Allstate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Negative Sentiment: Oklahoma filed a lawsuit alleging Allstate underpaid damage claims through a coordinated claims-payment scheme, raising the risk of fines, settlements, and further state investigations. Allstate Sued by Oklahoma for Alleged Scheme to Underpay Claims

Oklahoma filed a lawsuit alleging Allstate underpaid damage claims through a coordinated claims-payment scheme, raising the risk of fines, settlements, and further state investigations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that traders bought a much larger-than-usual volume of Allstate put options suggest some investors are positioning for downside around the lawsuit and upcoming earnings.

Reports that traders bought a much larger-than-usual volume of Allstate put options suggest some investors are positioning for downside around the lawsuit and upcoming earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Allstate to $213 but kept an underweight rating, indicating the firm still sees downside from current levels even after the target increase. Benzinga report on Barclays price target

Barclays raised its price target on Allstate to $213 but kept an underweight rating, indicating the firm still sees downside from current levels even after the target increase. Neutral Sentiment: Allstate said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, keeping attention on whether underwriting performance and catastrophe losses support or weaken the company’s earnings outlook. Allstate to hold Q2 2026 earnings call Aug. 6, 2026

Allstate said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, keeping attention on whether underwriting performance and catastrophe losses support or weaken the company’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also looking for a double-digit profit decline in the upcoming Q2 report, which adds uncertainty but is already partly reflected in expectations. What to Expect From Allstate Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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