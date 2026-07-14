Ally Financial (ALLY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $2.2175 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ally Financial alerts: Sign Up

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,574,411.59. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ally Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ally Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ally Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here