Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial's payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 23,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $991,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,060,409.12. This represents a 92.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 11,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,304.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,755.12. This represents a 5.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ally Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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