Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.7450. Approximately 847,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,406,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Texas Capital raised shares of Almonty Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Almonty Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of -36.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,509,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,839,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,148,000.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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