Almonty Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,235 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,968 call options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almonty Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

ALM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.43. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALM shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Texas Capital upgraded Almonty Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Almonty Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Almonty Industries

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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