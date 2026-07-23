Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.3180 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $266.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $264.21 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $293.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 99 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $452.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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