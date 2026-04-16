Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Stephen Chunping Chang Sells 5,594 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 5,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $178,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 650,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,760,041.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock remained flat at $31.21 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 751,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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