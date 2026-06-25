Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Lake Street Capital's price target indicates a potential upside of 39.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $810,624.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,517,657.96. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,919,507.47. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,671 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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