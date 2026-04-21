Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 475,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session's volume of 390,690 shares.The stock last traded at $40.4140 and had previously closed at $39.90.

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Trending Headlines about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpha and Omega Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Relative Strength upgrade boosted technical momentum and likely attracted short‑term buyers and momentum traders. Article

Relative Strength upgrade boosted technical momentum and likely attracted short‑term buyers and momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: New institutional interest: Massachusetts Financial Services disclosed a ~28,439‑share position (~$563k), signaling fresh institutional demand that can support the stock if continued. Article

New institutional interest: Massachusetts Financial Services disclosed a ~28,439‑share position (~$563k), signaling fresh institutional demand that can support the stock if continued. Neutral Sentiment: Board transition: the company announced a director retirement and board changes; this affects governance but the release did not flag immediate operational impact. Investors will watch for names and timing of replacements. Article

Board transition: the company announced a director retirement and board changes; this affects governance but the release did not flag immediate operational impact. Investors will watch for names and timing of replacements. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by executives increased supply and likely contributed to downward pressure: CEO Stephen Chang sold 14,884 shares (~$513k), CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares (~$302k), and EVP Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares (~$57k). All trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (limits signaling value but still raises float). CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 EVP Form 4

Insider selling by executives increased supply and likely contributed to downward pressure: CEO Stephen Chang sold 14,884 shares (~$513k), CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares (~$302k), and EVP Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares (~$57k). All trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (limits signaling value but still raises float). Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and analyst stance remain mixed: the company missed EPS expectations in its most recent quarter and consensus forecasts show negative EPS for the year; sell/hold ratings and a relatively low average price target keep downside risk if growth/recovery stalls. Analyst summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Director Mike F. Chang acquired 33,727 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,813.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,021,906. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,919,507.47. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,860 shares of company stock worth $1,913,960. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

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