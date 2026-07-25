Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

AOSL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $30.85 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $231,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,823,149.40. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,628,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 73,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 262,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 864,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

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