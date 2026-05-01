Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $0.6680 per share and revenue of $552.6250 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $253.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $462,314.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,735 shares in the company, valued at $867,641.40. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $165,118.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,766. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $10,530,610 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company's stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,572 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $136,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 644,025 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 494,072 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $98,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,526 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Texas Capital downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $195.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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