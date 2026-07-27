Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.960--0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AMR opened at $142.88 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $181.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Matthew Manno sold 460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $98,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $851,262.24. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $828,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,218,326. This represents a 27.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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