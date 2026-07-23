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Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Alpha Pro Tech logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Alpha Pro Tech shares edged down 0.4% on Wednesday, trading between $5.08 and $5.14 on lighter-than-normal volume. The stock remains near its 200-day moving average of $5.10.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including director Charles D. Montgomery and director David R. Garcia, who together sold nearly 25,000 shares in May. Insider sales totaled 28,786 shares worth about $181,131 in the last quarter.
  • Institutional investors still hold a meaningful stake, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 22.69% of the company. Recent filings show firms like Renaissance Technologies and Needham Investment Management increased their positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT - Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 10,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 65,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,006.25. This trade represents a 44.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $28,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,235.84. The trade was a 19.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock worth $181,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 642,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company's stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd is a Canada‐based specialty manufacturer of engineered polymer products that serve construction and healthcare markets. Through its two operating segments, the company develops, produces and markets synthetic materials used in residential and commercial construction as well as personal protective equipment and respiratory protection for industrial and medical applications.

In its Building Products segment, Alpha Pro Tech offers synthetic roofing underlayment, housewrap and related weatherproofing accessories designed to enhance moisture and air control in roof and wall assemblies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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