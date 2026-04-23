Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday.

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Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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