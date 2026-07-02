Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Raphi Levy Sells 2,127 Shares

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $27,693.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,174,143.60. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00.

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Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 475,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.16. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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