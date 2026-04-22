Alphabet (GOOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $106.5947 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $307.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $348.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897. Insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after buying an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after buying an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after buying an additional 6,092,513 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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