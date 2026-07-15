Alphabet (GOOGL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Alphabet to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $116.5325 billion for the quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $359.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $371.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 27,800 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,415,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,532,806 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $480,135,000 after purchasing an additional 304,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here