Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $362.73.

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Alphabet Trading Up 10.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $34.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.94. 44,472,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,118,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $382.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,192 shares of company stock worth $94,182,217. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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