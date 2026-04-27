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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alphabet shares hit a new 52-week high of about $350 as AI catalysts — including reports of a massive ~$40B Anthropic commitment, TPU/hardware advances, EU regulatory guidance and an AI campus in South Korea — boosted investor sentiment.
  • Near-term risks include disclosed large institutional selling, employee pushback over military AI use and rising market volatility ahead of Q1 earnings on April 29, any of which could amplify downside after the report.
  • Wall Street remains mostly positive with an average target of $351.73 and many Buy/Strong Buy ratings; Alphabet recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, has a $4.22 trillion market cap and pays a small 0.2% dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alphabet.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $350.18 and last traded at $349.72, with a volume of 9324611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.32.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $351.73.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average of $305.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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