Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24, FiscalAI reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,240,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $404.47. The business's 50-day moving average is $364.83 and its 200-day moving average is $337.29.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are encouraged by reports of record data-center demand and sustained AI infrastructure spending, which supports Alphabet’s cloud and AI growth outlook. Article Title

Investors are encouraged by reports of record data-center demand and sustained AI infrastructure spending, which supports Alphabet’s cloud and AI growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s new Gemini models and reported custom AI chip work could improve efficiency and lower costs, potentially boosting AI margins over time. Article Title

Alphabet’s new Gemini models and reported custom AI chip work could improve efficiency and lower costs, potentially boosting AI margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and some funds remain upbeat ahead of earnings, citing strong ad resilience, cloud margin expansion, and potential upside if results top elevated expectations. Article Title

Analysts and some funds remain upbeat ahead of earnings, citing strong ad resilience, cloud margin expansion, and potential upside if results top elevated expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is scheduled to report earnings after the close, so much of today’s move reflects positioning ahead of a major catalyst rather than a confirmed business surprise. Article Title

Alphabet is scheduled to report earnings after the close, so much of today’s move reflects positioning ahead of a major catalyst rather than a confirmed business surprise. Negative Sentiment: Concerns persist that Alphabet’s AI spending could outrun near-term returns, especially with investors focused on whether capex and data-center commitments are weighing on margins. Article Title

Concerns persist that Alphabet’s AI spending could outrun near-term returns, especially with investors focused on whether capex and data-center commitments are weighing on margins. Negative Sentiment: New reports that publishers and Reddit may limit Google’s use of content for AI training add a legal/traffic overhang, since they underscore pushback against AI Overviews and search monetization. Article Title

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after buying an additional 806,681 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.44.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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