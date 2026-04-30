Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 10% Following Strong Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 10% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $382.63 and last traded at $381.94. Approximately 44,339,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 21,111,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.31.

The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $2.48. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $360.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037,192 shares of company stock worth $94,182,217. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,712,878,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,569,189,000 after buying an additional 1,073,151 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $310.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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