Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the information services provider's stock. Scotiabank's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.57% from the company's current price.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $355.07.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $353.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $310.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $2.48. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,192 shares of company stock valued at $94,182,217 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,369,280 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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