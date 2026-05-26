Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $385.39 and last traded at $384.84. 15,984,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,542,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.38.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $337.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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