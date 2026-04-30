Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.27.

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Alphabet Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $370.05 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $147.84 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $312.08 and its 200-day moving average is $307.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037,192 shares of company stock valued at $94,182,217. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big earnings beat and strong cloud growth — Alphabet crushed Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, driven by a 63% jump at Google Cloud and accelerating ad/subscription trends, which is the primary reason the stock is up. Earnings Call Transcript

Big earnings beat and strong cloud growth — Alphabet crushed Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, driven by a 63% jump at Google Cloud and accelerating ad/subscription trends, which is the primary reason the stock is up. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lifts — Multiple firms raised targets and kept buy/neutral views (Needham to $450, Truist to $415, Rosenblatt to $393, Pivotal to $470), reinforcing upside expectations and supporting further share gains. Price Target Raises

Analyst price-target lifts — Multiple firms raised targets and kept buy/neutral views (Needham to $450, Truist to $415, Rosenblatt to $393, Pivotal to $470), reinforcing upside expectations and supporting further share gains. Positive Sentiment: Subscription and ad strength — 25M net paid subscriptions added and YouTube ad revenue growth bolster recurring revenue and monetization upside. Subscriptions Article

Subscription and ad strength — 25M net paid subscriptions added and YouTube ad revenue growth bolster recurring revenue and monetization upside. Neutral Sentiment: Cloud capacity note — Google Cloud topped $20B revenue but management flagged capacity constraints; strong demand is positive, but capacity limits could cap near-term upside. Cloud Capacity

Cloud capacity note — Google Cloud topped $20B revenue but management flagged capacity constraints; strong demand is positive, but capacity limits could cap near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial partnerships & infra build — Deals like Stripe integration and local data-center power agreements support monetization and infrastructure scale. Stripe Deal Data Centers

Commercial partnerships & infra build — Deals like Stripe integration and local data-center power agreements support monetization and infrastructure scale. Neutral Sentiment: Pentagon/classified AI deal — Granting DoD API access opens a new government revenue channel but carries employee pushback and reputational risk; investors treat it as a mixed strategic win. Pentagon Deal

Pentagon/classified AI deal — Granting DoD API access opens a new government revenue channel but carries employee pushback and reputational risk; investors treat it as a mixed strategic win. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and governance pressure — Shareholders are pressing for safeguards on cloud/AI usage and the EU is signaling tighter rules on cloud/AI, which could raise compliance costs and constrain some government/enterprise opportunities. Investor Safeguards EU Rules

Regulatory and governance pressure — Shareholders are pressing for safeguards on cloud/AI usage and the EU is signaling tighter rules on cloud/AI, which could raise compliance costs and constrain some government/enterprise opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust probe in Switzerland — A probe into alleged keyword-bidding pacts could lead to fines or business restrictions if broadened, adding headline risk for ad-dependent revenues. Switzerland Probe

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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