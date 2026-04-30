Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $393.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $357.00 to $393.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the information services provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.14.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $349.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $147.84 and a 52-week high of $355.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,192 shares of company stock valued at $94,182,217. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $416,217,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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