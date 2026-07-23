Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $393.00 price target on the information services provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $416.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $415.98.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $342.09 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $6.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet reported blockbuster Q2 results, with EPS of $9.11 and revenue of $119.8 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, while Google Cloud revenue surged and YouTube ad sales also grew solidly.

Alphabet reported blockbuster Q2 results, with EPS of $9.11 and revenue of $119.8 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, while Google Cloud revenue surged and YouTube ad sales also grew solidly. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud posted standout growth driven by enterprise AI demand, reinforcing that Alphabet’s AI investments are starting to translate into real business momentum.

Google Cloud posted standout growth driven by enterprise AI demand, reinforcing that Alphabet’s AI investments are starting to translate into real business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised price targets, arguing that strong core search and cloud businesses can support continued growth despite near-term spending pressure.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised price targets, arguing that strong core search and cloud businesses can support continued growth despite near-term spending pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Google said AI is boosting search usage and revenue, with search queries and search revenue still rising, which helps offset fears that AI would cannibalize the core search franchise.

Google said AI is boosting search usage and revenue, with search queries and search revenue still rising, which helps offset fears that AI would cannibalize the core search franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Google also released updated Gemini models and highlighted AI productivity benefits, but the flagship model remains delayed, leaving some uncertainty around execution in the AI race.

Google also released updated Gemini models and highlighted AI productivity benefits, but the flagship model remains delayed, leaving some uncertainty around execution in the AI race. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s higher 2026 capex guidance and negative free cash flow sparked investor concern that AI spending is ramping faster than returns, pressuring the stock after earnings.

Alphabet’s higher 2026 capex guidance and negative free cash flow sparked investor concern that AI spending is ramping faster than returns, pressuring the stock after earnings. Negative Sentiment: The company was also hit with a roughly $1 billion EU fine over its Play app store and search practices, adding regulatory overhang to the shares.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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