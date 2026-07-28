Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $211.2680 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Alphatec Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $48,460.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $758,314.71. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Alphatec by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 269,798 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,927 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $46,834,000 after buying an additional 1,658,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alphatec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ATEC

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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