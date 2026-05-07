Alphatec's (ATEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the medical technology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 243.35% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATEC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphatec to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphatec from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.

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Alphatec Stock Down 31.7%

ATEC stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 788.36%. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 163,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $2,046,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 504,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,321,748.64. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 82,765 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $1,030,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,726,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,491,302.05. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 629,189 shares of company stock worth $7,801,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth $73,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Alphatec News

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Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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