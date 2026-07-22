Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.3125.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Huntington initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PINE opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 million, a P/E ratio of -235.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $56,526.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,498.24. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,832 shares of company stock valued at $153,097. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,344.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,935 shares of the company's stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 411,334 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company's stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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