Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.85 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.09%. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.120-2.150 EPS.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 125,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a PE ratio of -228.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.31.

Read Our Latest Report on PINE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,175.60. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,832 shares of company stock worth $153,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,481.5% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,801 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,217 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company's stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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