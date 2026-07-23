Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.120-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,716. The company has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Huntington started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $278,175.60. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,832 shares of company stock worth $153,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,344.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,935 shares of the company's stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 411,334 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 110.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $467,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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