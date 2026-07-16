Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to announce earnings of $0.1379 per share and revenue of $18.8510 million for the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 million. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PINE stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -226.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust's payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,175.60. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,832 shares of company stock valued at $153,097. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,134 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 197.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,677 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.50 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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