Alpine Income Property Trust Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Alpine Income Property Trust NYSE: PINE reported first-quarter 2026 results highlighted by continued investment activity across both its single-tenant net lease property portfolio and its commercial loan platform, while management raised full-year guidance for investment volume and earnings.

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Quarterly investment activity: Aspen acquisition, portfolio pruning, and new loan originations

President and CEO John Albright said the company delivered a “strong first quarter in 2026,” building on what he described as a record level of investment activity in 2025. Alpine’s strategy, he said, remains focused on “a high-quality portfolio of single-tenant net lease properties leased to investment grade-rated tenants,” alongside originating commercial loans “with attractive risk-adjusted returns” secured by high-quality real estate and experienced sponsors.

During the quarter, Alpine acquired a retail property in downtown Aspen, Colorado, for $10 million. Albright said the acquisition was structured as a “50-year absolute triple net master lease” at an initial cap rate of 8.5% with 1.25% annual rent escalators.

On the disposition front, Albright said Alpine continued to “selectively prune” the portfolio, selling three non-investment grade-rated leased properties for $5.8 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.4%.

Following the quarter’s transactions, Albright said Alpine’s property portfolio consisted of 125 properties totaling 4.3 million square feet across 31 states, with 99.5% occupancy and a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 9.3 years. He added that 50% of annual base rent (ABR) is generated from investment grade-rated tenants, with Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, and Best Buy representing four of the company’s top five tenants.

Commercial loan portfolio reaches targeted scale

Alpine also expanded its commercial loan platform during the quarter. Albright said the company originated a $32 million first mortgage loan, with $8.6 million funded at closing. The loan has a 24-month term and an initial interest rate of 13%, which includes 1.5% paid-in-kind (PIK) interest, stepping down to an 11.5% current pay rate if certain conditions are met.

Asked about the step-down, Albright said it was tied to lease execution: if certain leases were not signed by the time the loan closed, “the rate needs to be higher until you kind of get those finalized.” He said the higher-rate period “should be relatively short duration.”

Albright also said Alpine closed and funded the $31.8 million Phase II portion of a first mortgage loan secured by a luxury residential development in the Austin, Texas metro area. He noted that an A-1 participation “contributed an additional $10.8 million” toward this funding, and that net of the participation, Alpine’s combined investment in Phase I and Phase II totaled $40 million at quarter end.

Including two loan repayments totaling $7.2 million in January, Albright said Alpine’s commercial loan portfolio totaled $160.4 million at quarter end, with a weighted average current yield (including PIK interest) of 13.5%. He added that the loan portfolio has grown to Alpine’s targeted level of approximately 20% of total undepreciated asset value, while noting that repayment and funding timing can cause quarter-to-quarter fluctuation.

During the Q&A, management addressed visibility and credit concerns around the loan book. CFO Philip Mays said restricted cash tied to the loan portfolio is primarily “related to loan reserves” taken as part of underwriting (such as reserves for real estate taxes or a period of interest). “We don’t really have any credit concerns about any of the loans,” Mays said, adding that “none of those reserves are credit related.” Albright echoed that view, saying the company structures the loans “pretty tightly” and that “out of our loan book, there are no concerns right now.”

Financial results and balance sheet updates

For the first quarter, Mays reported total revenue of $18.4 million, including lease income of $12.6 million and interest income from commercial loan investments of $5.8 million. FFO and AFFO were both $0.53 per diluted share, representing 20% growth over the prior-year period. Mays attributed the earnings growth to investment activity, “in particular, our commercial loan investments,” as the loan portfolio grew to about 20% of total undepreciated asset value.

On the balance sheet, Mays said Alpine amended and restated its unsecured credit facility. The new facility includes:

$250 million revolving credit facility due February 2030, with two six-month extension options

$100 million term loan maturing in 2029

$100 million term loan maturing in 2031

Mays said existing SOFR swaps were applied at closing, locking in initial fixed rates of approximately 3.5% for both term loans and approximately 4.8% for $100 million of the revolver’s outstanding balance. He noted that as existing swaps mature, the company has entered into four additional swap agreements that will change current interest rates, and he pointed investors to the prior press release for timing and impact. “Notably, with the closing of this facility, we now have no debt maturing for almost three years,” Mays said.

Alpine also raised equity through at-the-market (ATM) programs during the quarter. Mays said the company issued approximately 1.7 million common shares at a weighted average gross price of $19.31 per share for net proceeds of $31.6 million, and issued approximately 186,000 preferred shares at a weighted average gross price of $25.17 per share for net proceeds of $4.6 million. Alpine ended the quarter with net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 6.6x and about $90 million of liquidity, according to Mays.

Mays also discussed sale-leaseback accounting. At quarter end, about 11% of ABR (or $5 million) was generated from properties acquired through sale-leasebacks, including the Aspen property and three previously acquired restaurants. Because GAAP requires those transactions to be accounted for as financings, Mays said annual cash payments of about $3.7 million from these properties are reflected as interest income rather than lease income.

Dividend increase and raised 2026 guidance

Alpine increased its quarterly common dividend beginning in the first quarter. Mays said the board raised the dividend 5.3% to $0.30 per share from $0.285 per share, and that the new rate represented a 57% AFFO payout ratio for the quarter.

Management also raised 2026 guidance. Mays said the company increased full-year FFO guidance to a range of $2.09 to $2.13 per diluted share and increased AFFO guidance to a range of $2.11 to $2.15 per diluted share. Albright said the revised ranges imply approximately 12% growth at the midpoints.

The company also raised its 2026 investment volume outlook by $100 million to a new range of $170 million to $200 million. In response to an analyst question, Mays said the investment guidance encompasses both property deployment and loan activity, noting that loan figures can be discussed on either a funding or origination basis. Based on the current pipeline, he said loan funding could be “probably $20 million less than the deployment including full origination values,” while still falling within the overall range.

Management commentary on pipeline, leasing, and pricing

Looking ahead, Albright said Alpine has a “highly attractive pipeline of investment opportunities,” including net lease properties leased to investment grade tenants and additional loan opportunities. In response to questions about whether reaching the targeted 20% loan allocation could shift investment activity more toward traditional net lease acquisitions, Albright said the pipeline includes “a larger amount” of traditional net lease investments, while new loan activity may be driven by recycling proceeds as lower-yielding loans repay.

On acquisitions, Albright said the company is working to bring in “additional investment-grade credits higher up in our credit profile,” adding that the team was “very optimistic” about what it can do in the coming quarter. When asked about the acquisition environment and cap rates, he said Alpine would likely be “closer to 7.5%” in the coming quarter, with the potential for higher-yielding opportunities in a quarter or two.

On leasing, Albright addressed upcoming lease expirations in 2027 and 2028, saying the company has been in discussions with tenants over time and that management feels strongly the leases are “renewal candidates.” He said Alpine often buys properties with shorter-duration leases where it sees a high chance of renewal, adding that many leases are below market and that renewals typically include a bump. However, he also noted that many tenants have options with “a set bump based on the renewal options,” limiting the ability to mark rents to market at renewal.

About Alpine Income Property Trust NYSE: PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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