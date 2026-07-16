Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

ASPS opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASPS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $589,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth about $13,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company's stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA NASDAQ: ASPS is a provider of proprietary technology and specialized services to the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded in 2009, the company helps financial institutions, investors and loan servicers streamline processes across the full loan lifecycle, from origination and valuation through default management, asset disposition and investor reporting.

Core offerings include loan servicing and asset management solutions, property preservation and inspection services, valuation and due diligence, title and settlement services, as well as vendor management platforms.

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