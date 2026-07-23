Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.61%.

Here are the key takeaways from Altisource Portfolio Solutions' conference call:

Second-quarter service revenue rose 19% year over year to $48.7 million , with growth in both the servicer/real estate and origination segments. Management said customer wins more than offset lost Rithm-related business, highlighting improving revenue diversification.

, with growth in both the servicer/real estate and origination segments. Management said customer wins more than offset lost Rithm-related business, highlighting improving revenue diversification. Customer diversification improved materially , with revenue from customers other than Onity and Rithm rising to 65% of total service revenue from 46% a year ago. The company said this is its highest non-Onity/Rithm mix since going public.

, with revenue from customers other than Onity and Rithm rising to 65% of total service revenue from 46% a year ago. The company said this is its highest non-Onity/Rithm mix since going public. New business momentum remains strong , including $5.2 million in annualized stabilized wins in the servicer/real estate segment and $7.1 million in wins in origination during the quarter. Management also pointed to an $8.2 million weighted-average pipeline in servicer/real estate and a $20 million pipeline in origination.

, including $5.2 million in annualized stabilized wins in the servicer/real estate segment and $7.1 million in wins in origination during the quarter. Management also pointed to an $8.2 million weighted-average pipeline in servicer/real estate and a $20 million pipeline in origination. Hubzu inventory grew 30% sequentially to 22,300 assets , which management views as an important driver of future service revenue. They expect many of these assets to convert into revenue over the next several quarters.

, which management views as an important driver of future service revenue. They expect many of these assets to convert into revenue over the next several quarters. Adjusted EBITDA and margins declined quarter over quarter due mainly to a non-recurring prior-year benefit, higher growth-related costs, and origination investments, though the company expects roughly flat third-quarter EBITDA and higher fourth-quarter EBITDA. Management also said it used $6.6 million of operating cash largely because receivables rose with revenue growth, while unrestricted cash ended at $23.2 million.

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Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $13,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company's stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA NASDAQ: ASPS is a provider of proprietary technology and specialized services to the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded in 2009, the company helps financial institutions, investors and loan servicers streamline processes across the full loan lifecycle, from origination and valuation through default management, asset disposition and investor reporting.

Core offerings include loan servicing and asset management solutions, property preservation and inspection services, valuation and due diligence, title and settlement services, as well as vendor management platforms.

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