Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $7.01. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 21,301 shares traded.

Get ASPS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPS. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,594 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $141,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA NASDAQ: ASPS is a provider of proprietary technology and specialized services to the mortgage and real estate industries. Founded in 2009, the company helps financial institutions, investors and loan servicers streamline processes across the full loan lifecycle, from origination and valuation through default management, asset disposition and investor reporting.

Core offerings include loan servicing and asset management solutions, property preservation and inspection services, valuation and due diligence, title and settlement services, as well as vendor management platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altisource Portfolio Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altisource Portfolio Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here