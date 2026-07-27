Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.75.

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Several research firms have recently commented on ALS. TD set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$68.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$58.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$28.33 and a 12 month high of C$66.05.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 543.91%.The company had revenue of C$22.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Stephanie Hussey acquired 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.96 per share, with a total value of C$86,632.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$943,830.16. This represents a 10.11% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

About Altius Minerals

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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