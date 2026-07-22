Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Set at C$60.00 by TD

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) received a C$60.00 price target from analysts at TD in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$68.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$61.75.

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Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 226,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,559. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$27.58 and a 12 month high of C$66.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 543.91% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of C$22.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altius Minerals

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Stephanie Hussey bought 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,632.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$943,830.16. This represents a 10.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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