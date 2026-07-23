Altria Group (MO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $5.3461 billion for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MO stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.28.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,516,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,777,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Altria Group by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,479,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,262 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Altria Group by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,416,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,071,154 shares of the company's stock worth $119,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,940 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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